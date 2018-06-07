Former beauty queen hurt in e-scooter accident

A former beauty queen suffered head and facial injuries after she was hit by an e-scooter at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Tuesday (June 5) afternoon.

Cassandra Ho, who was crowned Elite Mrs Singapore ASEAN in 2016, had been on her way to the park's community garden at the time of the accident.

Madam Ho intended to pick some herbs she had planted for a friend's ill father, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

After the accident, the 49-year-old woman was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

She remains warded there and told reporters that her recollection of the event was hazy.

Madam Ho said: "I can't remember much... the next thing I knew, I saw my husband and youngest son beside me in the accident and emergency ward."

She remembered sending a few short messages to her husband after the accident.

Madam Ho suffered a laceration about 3cm long on the back of her head, and the right side of her face is also swollen.

Although she still feels dizzy and weak, the woman said she is relieved that she was not disfigured.

As a grassroots volunteer, Madam Ho said that many residents have given feedback that parks are no longer safe to walk in with fast-moving e-scooter riders around.

Madam Ho's husband said that they will report the case to the police.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted by members of the public to the accident at 2pm on Tuesday, and Madam Ho was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The number of accidents involving personal mobility devices (PMD) has been on the rise with 128 cases in 2017, reported The Straits Times.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has ramped up its enforcement actions by patrolling areas with a high volume of human traffic.

Public consultations were recently conducted by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel to gather feedback regarding the use of bicycles and PMDs.

The result of the consultations will be considered when the panel makes recommendations to the Government on possible changes to the current regulations on bicycle and PMD usage.