Free admission to Sentosa from Oct 1 for more Singapore residents

SINGAPORE - More Singapore residents will be able to visit Sentosa at a lower fee or even for free, as part of the island's move to engage the community.

From next Monday (Oct 1), organised community and school groups on chartered coaches can enjoy free entry on weekdays, excluding public holidays, said the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a statement on Friday (Sept 28).

Eligible groups include those under the People's Association and Community Development Councils, as well as organised groups from all pre-schools, government schools, and government-aided schools.

Cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users will also enjoy free island admission, allowing them to explore the island's network of on-road and off-road cycling trails.

This is in line with the push towards a car-lite Singapore, the SDC said.

Cyclists and PMD users are reminded to comply with the Active Mobility Act, which applies to public paths in Sentosa, the SDC added.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other TransitLink concession card holders will also have their entry fees halved or waived.

The SDC said that the changes to the island's admission charges will be implemented for an initial period of two years.

Already, those who enter Sentosa via the boardwalk or on SBS Transit bus service 123 enjoy an admission fee waiver.

Bus commuters need to pay only the prevailing distance-based bus fare.

SDC assistant chief executive Chin Sak Hin said: "We are constantly looking for ways to deepen our engagement with the local community and we believe these island admission fee revisions will be positively received by Singaporeans."

Get up close to Marvel superheros at Sentosa Sandsation Open gallery













He added that Sentosa has hosted a series of free events, such as MegaFun and Sandsation, in the past few months.

The island will continue to offer guests a unique line-up of events this year, including one featuring Instagram-worthy light-ups, he added.

To enjoy the waiver, community and school group organisers are required to pre-register their visits by writing in to education@sentosa.com.sg

The public can visit www.sentosa.com.sg for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.