HDT Singapore Taxi granted taxi service operator licence to operate at least 800 e-taxis: LTA

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Rei Kurohi
The Straits Times
Jul 31, 2018

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (July 31) that it has granted a full-fledged taxi service operator licence to HDT Singapore Taxi (HDTT).

This is after a two-year trial under the Transport Innovation and Development Scheme which involved 100 electric taxis.

HDTT's business proposal, company organisational structure, past performance records and financial capabilities have demonstrated the company's business viability and ability to operate a full-fledged taxi service, LTA said in a statement.

HDTT will be required to convert its existing fleet of e-taxis and register them as regular taxis by Aug 31, and will gradually increase its fleet size to at least 800 e-taxis in Singapore within four years.

With a fleet size of 100, HDTT is currently the smallest taxi company in Singapore. Its flag-down rate is $3.90.

According to LTA statistics, the total taxi fleet stood at 23,140 as of Dec 31, 2017. Market leader ComfortDelGro's fleet numbers 13,244.

As part of its operations, HDTT will need to ensure that sufficient charging stations are set up island-wide to support its fleet.

HDTT will also have to comply with taxi availability and quality of service standards. With the entry of HDTT, there will be seven taxi operators in Singapore, including Comfort, CityCab, SMRT Taxis, Trans-Cab, Premier Taxis, and Prime Taxi.

