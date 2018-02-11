Here are some of the most romantic things to do in Singapore

They say that Singaporeans are not very romantic, but the city begs to differ.

Otherwise, why would it have so many interesting places for couples to go and spend time at?

If you've not tried the ones on this list, take it as a little inspiration to book something for your bae - it doesn't have to be on Valentine's Day - any day can be romantic can't it?

Singapore Flyer Couples' Package

Photo: Singapore Flyer

There are a couple things you can do that are romantic at the Singapore Flyer.

One is the Singapore Flyer Sky Dining Flight for two, during which you will share the cabin with other couples and do two rounds (approximately one hour) for a full four-course menu. Y

You can also do the Premium Champagne Flight (which isn't limited to couples, but is pretty romantic if you happen to score it on a day when no one else has booked it) which includes one rotation, a glass of champagne and chocolate.

Staycation, staycation, staycation

Photo: The Warehouse Hotel

Singaporeans love, love, love their staycations. And there is SO MUCH to choose from, whatever your budget.

Pick something that's uniquely you, whether you love soaring skyscraper views, or you and your bae are more into design and industrial chic places (case in point: The Warehouse Hotel).

The best part is, you can do this anytime (ie. NOT on Valentine's Day when prices skyrocket), just pick a good off-peak weekend.

Cycling at East Coast Park

Photo: Nparks

Is it cheesy? Yeah, maybe a little. But there's nothing wrong with a cheap and cheerful bike ride at East Coast Park.

Go at sunset so that it's cooler, and take your time to bike the length of it - you can even stop at Lagoon Hawker Centre for a bite to eat or further down where there are more bars and restaurants.

We're sure you can find some quiet, secluded spots for some alone time too.

Stroll the S.E.A Aquarium

Photo: S.E.A Aquarium

Fish are not just for families OK. It's quite romantic to be able to stroll or simply stand on the travelator and visit Asia's largest aquarium.

You can also carve out a space for yourself where you can sit and watch the rays swim in the huge main tank.

Try to pick a day that's more off-peak so you don't have to fight with too many other visitors.

Explore the National Gallery

Photo: National Gallery Singapore

Possibly one of Singapore's most beautiful, Instagrammable spaces, the National Gallery actually has it all.

Lots of places for romantic strolls, or private conversations, and even some great places to eat, shop and drink.

Make a day of it and get cultured, and once the sun sets head up to Smoke & Mirrors or one of the other restaurants for a nice view.

Dine in high places

Photo: The Boathouse

For such a small country, Singapore offers a lot of places for some very special meals.

Besides both the Flyer and the cable car dining, you can also just visit some pretty special restaurants that are equally sky-high, like Stellar at 1-Altitude, Sear at Singapore Land Tower, and of course, all the Marina Bay Sands restaurants on the top floor.

Besides that, there are places like The Lighthouse at the Fullerton Hotel and across from there, the Boathouse, all of which offer some pretty special city views (there's plenty of places outside the city…we'll get to that).

Garden dining

Photo: The Summerhouse

While the pods at The Summerhouse out by the Seletar Airbase are a pretty unique place to enjoy a romantic meal, they aren't the only place for a little garden dining by far.

Don't miss out on old favourites, the Botanic Gardens and Dempsey Hill for a selection of great restaurants, as well as areas like Rochester Park where restaurants like Una are housed in old black and white bungalows.

Dining on Cloud 9

Photo: One Faber Group

So apparently cable car dining - the only one of its kind in Asia - has actually been available in Singapore since the 90s. But we only recently discovered it and were really pleasantly surprised by the whole experience.

A lot of work goes into making the experience seamless. You do three full rounds from Mount Faber to Sentosa (about one and a half hours) and back during which you get a three-course dinner including a welcome drink and wine. Go around 6.30pm so that you get the full effect of sunset.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore