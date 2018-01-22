HSA issues warning on 'URE Tonic Herbal Traditional' and facial solution after one hospitalised, another burned

The products deemed illegal are: URE Tonic Herbal Traditional (left), which was sold by a practitioner in Malaysia; and unlabelled bottles of facial solution sold at 'Anita iBrow' beauty parlour at Dhoby Xchange in Dhoby Ghaut.

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a statement on Monday (Jan 22), alerting members of the public not to purchase or use two products found to cause adverse reactions in consumers.

The first product, 'URE Tonic Herbal Traditional' was purchased by a woman in her 50s who consumed the product daily for more than a year "to strengthen her body".

The product, sold by a traditional practitioner in Malaysia, contained dexamethasone, which is a potent steroid.

The woman developed Cushing's syndrome, a condition caused by prolonged consumption of steroids, and suffered complications such as persistent low blood pressure and a weakened immune system.

This resulted in pneumonia and sepsis, a life-threatening condition that involves tissue and organ injuries. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment and is currently undergoing outpatient care.

In a separate case, a woman in her 20s visited 'Anita iBrow' beauty parlour in Orchard Road for a make-up session, which included the use of a facial solution that caused burns after use.

Sold in unlabelled brown glass bottles, the solution contained hydroquinone and tretinoin.

These are western medicinal ingredients used for the treatment of skin conditions, which should only be prescribed by a doctor and used under medical supervision.

According to the beautician, the facial solution was 'RDL Hydroquinone Tretinoin Babyface Solution 3', which she had purchased from an online platform for use on her customers.

She had poured the facial solution into two unlabelled brown glass bottles and sold them to the consumer as "magic water" to brighten up her skin.

However, after two to three days of daily application, the consumer experienced superficial chemical burns and skin peeling. Her skin had darkened and turned red and itchy, requiring treatment by a skin specialist.

HSA has directed the beautician to stop using and supplying the solution. The beautician is currently assisting in the investigation.

The Authority also advised consumers to be cautious when purchasing health products from unfamiliar sources, even if they are recommended by friends or relatives.

"Avoid buying or using unlabelled health products and be wary of products that promise quick and miraculous results. Such products may contain harmful ingredients which can cause serious health effects," said HSA in the statement.

The authority also warned sellers to stop selling these two products immediately. It said they are illegal products which contain prohibited ingredients.

Anyone who supplies illegal health products is liable to prosecution and may be jailed up to three years and/or fined up to $100,000 if found guilty.

a1admin@sph.com.sg