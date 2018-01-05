Hundreds gather for emotional send-off for Port Dickson accident victims in late night burial at CCK

The Singaporean family of four who died in an accident at Port Dickson after a runaway tipper truck ploughed through the Honda Stream which they had been travelling in, were buried at the Muslim cemetery on late Thursday night (Jan 4).

The four include three passengers -Madam Maimunah Sapari, 51, Ms Nur Amalina Rosli, 21, and Ms Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18 - who died at the scene, and the driver, Mr Rosli Samad, 54, who later expired while he was being conveyed to Seremban Hospital.

Hundreds gathered at the cemetery in Choa Chu Kang at 9.55pm on Thursday to receive the convoy of three minivans that had travelled from Malaysia, bearing the bodies of the four.

After prayers, they were buried next to one another.

The funerals stretched on past midnight into the early morning of Friday (Jan 5).

The family of four is survived by Madam Maimunah and Mr Rosli's two sons, Muhammad Asyraf, 27, and Muhammad Hamka, 24, who had skipped the family trip.

A cousin of Madam Maimunah who identified himself as Mr Ramian told The Straits Times:

"They were a very good, very close family... I've known Maimunah since we were kids, she was always happy-go-lucky."

Madam Maimunah's brother, Sarifudin Sapari, 52, said that the family was tight-knit.

The couple's daughters, Ms Dayana and Ms Nur Amalina, were studying nursing at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and starting studies in a private university respectively.

Mr Sarifudin added:

"Both daughters were very filial and well liked by family members and peers."

A former classmate of Ms Nur Amalin's at Teck Whye Secondary, Ms Suhaila Jainudin, 20, said:

"Amalina was always adorable and funny in class... kind of a class clown."

Mr Rosli's long-time friend and customer, Mr Azman Mohamed, 55, said he was shocked to learn about the tragedy.

He had visited Mr Rosli's motorcycle dealership which was co-managed by Mr Hamka but discovered that it was closed.

After failing to get in contact with Mr Rosli, he called Mr Hamka and was told about the accident.

He said:

"I heard people crying when he (Mr Hamka) answered the phone. I saw the news about it but I didn't know it was Rosli."

Mr Azman who works as a part-time security guard said he met Mr Rosli back in 1992, who was working at a workshop in Bukit Merah.

Mr Rosli later started his own dealership business in Eunos, before moving to Kaki Bukit about eight years ago.

Said Mr Azman:

"He was friendly, always with a smile, and very knowledgeable - the moment you went into his workshop, he could spot what the problem with the bike was.

"He was also very honest. If the brake pad was still in good condition, he would say 'don't change'.

"He would fix what needed to be fixed."

Another of Mr Rosli's customer, Mr Benjamin Oh, 35, said that Mr Rosli was 'warm and friendly... and had a strong following among the Harley and cruiser bike enthusiasts as he was one of the best mechanics for such bikes.'