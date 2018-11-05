Junior SG Adventures EP 7 : The Bronze Elephant Statue

Have you ever notice of a bronze elephant statue located at The Art House at the Old Parliament?

This elephant statue located at the High Street entrance marks a historic milestone in Singapore-Thailand relations and is more than a century old.

What is the story behind this statue? Watch Junior SG Adventures to find out more.

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and location, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.

Junior SG Adventures is also available on the zbschools.sg. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.