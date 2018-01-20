LTA responds to video of bus driver cursing and threatening enforcement officer, police investigating

A bus driver was caught on video shouting and cursing at a Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer after he was told he could not wait on a double yellow zig-zag line on Jan 14 at Marina View Link.

Stomp reported on the incident yesterday (Jan 19) after Facebook user Abdul Aleem Mohamed Saffrollahkhan uploaded a video of the encounter on Facebook.

In the video, he was seen hurling vulgarities in Malay and threatening to punch the officer, whom he thought was going to issue him a fine.

He also repeatedly shouted at him to go away.

In response to Stomp's media queries, an LTA spokesman said that the officer in the video is an LTA outsourced parking warden and that the case has been reported to the police.

A police spokesman confirmed with Stomp that a report has been made and investigations are ongoing.

