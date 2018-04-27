Maid slips off window ledge at Simei block, caught by neighbour, fall broken by elderly man on 1st floor

A 27-year-old Indonesian woman suffered serious injuries after slipping and falling from Block 233, Simei Street 4 yesterday morning (April 26) at around 11.25am.

Several videos of the incident were submitted to Stomp. One clip showed a man on the second storey grabbing onto the woman by her hair, while another showed the woman lying on the ground floor after she fell.

Stomp understands that the woman is a domestic worker from Indonesia.

She had been cleaning the window with one foot balanced on the ledge and the other foot balanced on a bamboo pole.

The bamboo pole then gave way, causing the woman to slip.

A male resident on the second storey managed to catch her, as seen in the video. However, he was unable to hold onto her for long.

During this time, the woman's shirt gave way and slipped off her body.

Stomp understands that the woman's fall was broken by a 63-year-old man on the first floor.

Both of them were taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) in a conscious state.

A witness who watched the scene unfold told Stomp: "I was so scared. I couldn't sleep well yesterday night."

In response to Stomp queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at 11.26am.

CGH had been alerted to be on standby to receive the woman. This is typically seen in more serious cases.

Stomp has contacted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for more info.