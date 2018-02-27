Malaysian man who abetted Chew Eng Han's escape attempt brought back to scene at Marine Parade

A Malaysian man who was arrested for his involvement in abetting Chew Eng Han's attempt to leave Singapore illegally last week, was taken back to the Marine Parade carpark today (Feb 27) where he allegedly accepted money from Chew.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Feb 26 that Mr Khoo Kea Leang was arrested in Malaysia with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police, pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by the Singapore State Courts.

He was handed over to SPF's custody yesterday.

He is believed to have accepted money from Chew and made arrangements for him to leave Singapore.

They are understood to have met in Singapore, at the carpark between Blocks 74 and 75 Marine Drive.

Earlier today, he was brought back to the scene in Marine Parade.

Stomp took a video of Mr Khoo being escorted by police officers and being asked questions.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Hsu Sin Yun, Commander of the Police Coast Guard, said, “I would like to thank the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) for their swift efforts in locating and arresting the suspect.

"The arrest would not have been possible without the close collaboration and strong relationship between the SPF and RMP.

"The SPF will spare no efforts to hunt down criminals who commit crimes in Singapore.

"We will work with our foreign law enforcement partners to bring these criminals to justice."



Photo: Stomp

The Former City Harvest Church fund manager, who was convicted of misusing church funds, was nabbed at sea on Feb 21 after attempting to leave Singapore.

Chew, 57, was due to begin his jail term of three years and four months on Feb 22.

He was arrested along with a 53-year-old man, Tan Poh Teck, at 8.47am on board a motorised sampan.

He was found with about $5,000 in cash and fishing equipment.