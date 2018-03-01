Man arrested after Chinatown dispute: He was chased by police, tried hitting officer with glass bottle

A violent dispute broke out at People's Park Complex in Chinatown on Sunday night (Feb 25), after which a 29-year-old man was arrested for using criminal force against a public servant.

Stomp contributor Ah Boy contributed a series of short video clips showing the brawl, which he said have been circulating online.

It is unclear what the fight was about, though it appeared to involve several parties.

In one clip, a man clad in a black shirt can be seen throwing punches at another guy who had picked up a red plastic chair, then hitting a second guy who tried to stop him.

In response to queries by Stomp, the police said that they were alerted to a case of dispute at 1 Park Road at 10.44pm.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested for Criminal Force against Public Servant," added the police.

Stomp understands that the fight had already stopped and the crowd had broken up when police arrived at the scene.

A woman was crying and the police were taking her statement.

When the 29-year-old man saw the police, he tried to flee. Police officers gave chase.

The suspect then tried to hit a police officer with a glass bottle, but was unsuccessful in doing so. He was subsequently arrested.

Stomp is unable to ascertain which man in the video is the suspect.

Police investigations are ongoing.