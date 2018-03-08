Man arrested for armed robbery outside OCBC branch 22 years ago

A 59-year-old man who is believed to be involved in a case of armed robbery 22 years ago has finally been arrested.

On July 5, 1996 at about 11am, two unknown men armed with knives approached a 43-year-old victim and robbed him of about $44,000 outside an OCBC branch near Blk 65 Yuan Kuang Road in Taman Jurong.

The duo then fled on a stolen motorcycle. Following police investigation, two men aged 59 and 65 were arrested and charged in court, while a third man remained at large.

With the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), the third suspect was arrested in Malaysia on Monday and was extradited back to Singapore on Tuesday.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julian Chee, Deputy Commander of Jurong Police Division, said: "The arrest and extradition of the suspect after 22 years on the run was made possible through the strong support of the RMP.

"I would like to thank the RMP for their efforts to locate and arrest the suspect. Through good partnership with foreign law enforcement agencies, the police will persevere and ensure that criminals are brought back to face justice regardless how long it takes."

If found guilty for armed robbery, the suspect faces an imprisonment term of up to 14 years and up to 12 strokes of the cane.

