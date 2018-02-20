Man attacks 7-Eleven staff after being denied beer

A male customer assaulted an employee at a 7-Eleven store in Changi Village after he was unable to purchase alcohol there last Thursday (Feb 15) night.

Stomp contributor Firdaus alerted Stomp to the incident after witnessing the attack which lasted for about 30 seconds.

A photo that he took shows the employee with a bloodied face. There was also blood on his arm, staff T-shirt, and on the walls.

"He was the only staff around and he was beaten up by the customer," Firdaus told Stomp.

"The employee called the police and ambulance himself."

The 43-year-old staff was subsequently taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) for treatment and is currently on medical leave.

In response to Stomp's queries, a 7-Eleven spokesman said the company is aware of the incident, which took place at 10.37pm, and that the male customer apparently "got angry and upset that he was unable to purchase beer at the store."

"All cabinets containing alcohol are locked as per the retail sales restrictions under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act," the spokesman added.

Under the law, drinking is banned in all public places from 10.30pm to 7am. Retail shops are also not allowed to sell takeaway alcohol from 10.30pm to 7am.

The spokesman told Stomp: "The police was notified and the team member was immediately sent to Changi Hospital where he received outpatient treatment. He is currently on medical leave and recovering at home.

"The 7-Eleven team has visited him and will continue to provide all necessary assistance to him and his family to help in his recovery following this incident."

The spokesman also said that 7-Eleven is cooperating fully with the police in their investigations.

Responding to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of Voluntarily Causing Hurt at 1 Changi Village Road at 10.29pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also told Stomp that it was alerted to the incident at around 10.40pm and conveyed one person to CGH.