Man caught with 4 live kittens stuffed down his pants at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - When it comes to smuggling, some criminals try hiding things in creative places such as cereal cartons, door panels, and even spectacle cases.

And then some just fall back on the simple "stuff it down your pants" method.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) encountered one such case on Wednesday (Jan 2), when a man was caught with four live kittens in his pants.

The suspect, a 45-year-old Singaporean man, was in a car at Tuas Checkpoint when officers heard "meowing" sounds from a bulge in his pants, prompting them to conduct further checks.

The case was referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority for investigation. The kittens were also placed under quarantine there, to be cared for.

The ICA said on Saturday that smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases, such as rabies, to Singapore.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, the importation of any animals or live birds into Singapore without a licence is illegal. Offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.