Man charged with attempting to extort $500,000 from Standard Chartered Bank
Nagarajan Balajee was charged with attempting to commit extortion and faces a jail term of between two and five years and caning, if found guilty.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Fabian Koh
The Straits Times
Oct 02, 2018

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man who tried to extort half a million Singapore dollars from Standard Chartered Bank was charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 2).

Nagarajan Balajee, an Indian national, was charged with attempting to commit extortion and faces a jail term of between two and five years and caning, if found guilty.

According to court documents, Balajee had allegedly threatened to publish a defamatory libel concerning Mr Aalishaan Zaidi, 47, the global head of digital banking at StanChart, unless he paid the $500,000.

Balajee was arrested on Sunday (Sept 30) along Kovan Road. Several laptops and mobile phones were seized from him in connection to the case, the police said.

The bank had made a police report last Thursday about how it had been threatened with a leakage of confidential information.

Balajee is believed to have used multiple fictitious e-mail accounts to deliver the threats to the bank anonymously.

More about

Extortion/Blackmail Singapore banks Standard Chartered
