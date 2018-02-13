Man hits girlfriend until she faints for refusing to engage in sex act, then beats adoptive father to death

A man beat his girlfriend until she passed out for refusing to engage in a sex act, and assaulted his adoptive parents, beating his father to death.

The harrowing incident happened at Block 107, Bedok Reservoir Road on Dec 31, 2015, at around 7am.

Su Caizhi, 30, pleaded guilty to four charges, including culpable homicide for killing his father, Pang Tee Lin, 72, and causing grievous hurt to his mother, Wong Ah Boey, 69, and girlfriend, Melissa Foo Fern Yin, 34.

The High Court heard that Su was adopted from Hainan province in China back in 1992, by Mr Pang and Madam Wong, who were childless.

The couple changed Su’s name to ‘Pang Kee Hiang’ but Su changed it back in September 2015.

On the day of the incident, Ms Foo had gone over to Su’s family home at Bedok Reservoir Road.

She brought three packets of noodles which she left on the kitchen table before entering Su’s room.

Madam Wong later heard Ms Foo crying for help and rushed over to find that Su’s door was locked.

She thought the two were arguing and returned to washing dishes.

The court heard that Ms Foo had refused in engage in anal sex with Su, and the two got into a heated argument.

Su then strangled Ms Foo with both his hands until she lost consciousness.

He then punched her in the face two to three times, and kicked her legs, before stomping on her face, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He also hit her chest at least once.

After the assault on Ms Foo, Su saw that case containing his medication was empty and heard voices in his head telling him that his father had hidden the medicine.

The enraged Su then ran over to the master bedroom and confronted Mr Pang.

Su punched Mr Pang twice on the right side of his face, causing him to fall to the ground.

After that, Su stomped on Mr Pang’s face.

At the time, Mr Pang’s nose was already bleeding profusely from his head, mouth and nose.

However, Su proceeded to kick him in the chest despite Mr Pang not being able to defend himself.

Madam Wong went to Su’s room to ask him what happened, but Su grabbed her head and smashed it against the wall.

Su then slapped her, rained punches on her face, and kneed her in the stomach.

He told her in Mandarin:

“I want to hit you till you die.”

Ms Foo regained conscious while Su was attacking Madam Wong, and called the police after discovering Mr Pang on the floor, motionless.

When the police arrived, Su was sleeping in his room and was uncooperative when officers called out to him, saying that he did not want to be disturbed.

The officers then arrested him for causing grievous hurt.

They also found four packets of glue and two empty beer cans in Su’s room.

Mr Pang was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he was warded in the surgical intensive care units.

He had slipped into a coma, having suffered severe brain injury, as well as fractures to his face, ribs and spine.

Due to Mr Pang’s poor prognosis, his family members agreed to take him off life support nine days later, on Jan 9, 2016.

According to a medical report, Su inflicted serious injuries to Ms Foo's eyes and nose, and she had to undergo facial reconstruction surgery.

He also broke three of her left ribs.

Su has been admitted to the Institute of Mental Health at least seven times since 2012 and has been unemployed since 2014, reports The Straits Times.

He spent most of his time in his bedroom and on his computer.

Su showed symptoms of hallucinations, delusions, aggressive behaviour, and disorganised thought, but would often skip his prescribed medication.

He also had a history of alcohol abuse.

Despite his conditions, his adoptive parents doted on him.

The two, who worked as hawkers, gave Su $70,000 of the $100,000 they received from the sale of their curry rice stall after they retired in August 2014.

Su lost part of the money in forex trading, and two failed businesses.

He also enrolled in an accounting course which he did not complete and spent the money on Ms Foo and himself, with whom he had an on-off relationship.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Ong urged the court to impose a jail term of at least 18 years, noting the savagery of Su’s actions.

She said that the elderly couple suffered tragic fates at the hands of a man they had taken in as a boy and raised.

DPP Sarah added:

"He repaid their kindness with savagery.”

She argued that a lengthy jail term would be necessary to provide Su with a structured environment so as to ensure that he complies with his treatment, and also to protect the public.

Su’s assigned lawyer, Mr Nakoorsha A.K., asked for a sentence not exceeding 12 years, saying that his client’s actions were not premeditated.

Mr Nakoorsha said that Su was traumatised and felt abandoned as a child after his birth father left him in Singapore.

He also said that SU had an "emotionally distant" relationship with his adoptive parents, adding that Su hopes that his biological parents will still be alive and he will be able to visit them after being released from prison.

No date has been set for his sentencing yet.