Man operating sex services website fined $300,000

A 43-year-old man has been ordered by the Court on Tuesday (Jan 30) to pay a fine of $305,748 for immoral earnings from a website advertising sexual services. He was also ordered to pay a penalty of $20,217 for evading income tax.

Chue Chia Yong was sentenced to 12 months and two weeks jail on Feb 17, 2016, for living on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, possessing and transmitting obscene films, and using the benefits from criminial conduct.

Investigations in 2014 revealed that Chue operated the website www.SGsexcapades.net to advertise the sexual services of more than 130 women. He uploaded photos of scantily clad women onto the website and charged each of them for monthly advertising fees.

During that period, Chue accumulated an unexplained wealth of $523,000, according to investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD). He used around $45,200 on the monthly rental of a condominium unit and loan repayment of a luxury car.

CAD said Chue’s total realisable assets, comprising his bank account balances and sales proceeds from his car, were in excess of $300,000. Upon his conviction, CAD sought a confiscation order against Chue to have his residual illegal assets forfeited on Jan 30.

Police said anyone who contravenes the offence of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of a prostitute can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000 and, any male person who is convicted of a second or subsequent offence shall, in addition to any term of imprisonment imposed in respect of such offence, be liable to caning.

