Man started nearly decade-long sexual relationship with 15-year-old who became his stepdaughter

A divorced father of four started having sex with a 15-year-old girl after moving in with her mother.

The sexual relationship continued even after he married her mother and the relationship lasted until the girl was in her 20s, reports The Straits Times.

In 2004, the girl's parents had filed for divorce because of her mother's romantic relationship with the man.

A year later, the accused moved in with her family and married the woman in May 2010.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asoka Markandu said on Monday (Jan 15) that both before and after marriage, the girl called the accused "uncle" while he referred to her as his stepdaughter.

On Dec 31, 2005, the couple, together with the girl, her younger brother and a cousin, went to the Esplanade to watch the fireworks and celebrate the New Year. The accused and the girl had a few alcoholic drinks but were not drunk.

Later, when everyone else had gone to bed, he entered the room that the girl occupied with her brother and cousin. She was awake.

The accused, then 40 years old, touched and kissed her. When she did not stop him, he committed an indecent act and had sex with her.

"The affair between the accused and the victim started after this first instance of sexual intercourse,'' said DPP Asoka.

Later in January 2016, the girl became unhappy with her mother and refused to see her grandfather.

The man then said he would pacify the girl and went into her room, locked the door and had sex with her. About a month later, they had sex again.

Their sexual activities also included having unnatural sex, the court was told.

The victim had regular consensual sex with the victim until she was 24. The victim also had to undergo an abortion.

Their relationship was exposed only in early August 2015 when her boyfriend found lewd messages on her mobile phone.

She said the accused sent her such messages whenever he wanted to have sex.

Her biological father made a police report on Aug 11 that year, saying he believed his daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The accused, now 52, was sentenced to 3 and a half years' jail after admitting to three counts of carnal connection. Three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

He could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000 on each count.