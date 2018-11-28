Man suffers spinal injuries after being struck by falling concrete slabs outside Jalan Besar hotel

A man was hit by falling concrete slabs outside Wanderlust Hotel in the Jalan Besar area on Tuesday night (Nov 26).

Stomp understands that the man had been sitting on a ledge outside the hotel when the incident occurred.

He is understood to have sustained spinal injuries and is unable to move the lower part of his body.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for medical assistance along 2 Dickson Road at around 11.40pm and conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Stomp contributor Chua was at a coffee shop nearby when he and other patrons heard a sound.

He told Stomp in a phone interview: "It was very loud and sounded like something had dropped.

"We then realised that the concrete slabs had dropped down and hit a guy who was seated below."

Chua contributed several photos that he took at the scene, showing the man lying on the pavement and surrounded by a crowd.

Large slabs of concrete and debris can be seen around him.

In a video that Chua filmed, the victim can be seen in a conscious state, with his hand outstretched.

Chua added: "The man seemed to be in pain and couldn't move at all."

Stomp contributor Rohaizat also alerted Stomp to several videos of the incident that have been circulating on social media.

In one clip, the man can be seen leaning against a railing in a kneeling position, before an older man helped to lift him onto the ground.

The man appeared to be groaning in pain as passers-by told him, "Ambulance coming."

Other videos showed paramedics attending to the man and an ambulance at the scene.

SCDF officers can also be spotted outside the building with a ladder.

Stomp has reached out to the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) for comment.