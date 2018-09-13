Maserati driver who went over road divider and against oncoming traffic arrested for dangerous driving: Police

A man has been arrested in connection to a case of a Maserati driver caught on camera speeding, going against traffic and driving recklessly before stopping in front of a lorry, said the police in response to a Stomp query on Sept 12.

Said the police in their reply: "The police confirm a report was lodged.

"The car driver, a 49-year-old man, has been arrested for dangerous driving.

"Investigations are ongoing."

On Sept 11, Stomp published an article of the incident, with videos shared by several contributors. The incident happened along Lorong Chuan near the Singapore Australian School at about 1.10pm on Sept 7.

In the video, the driver of the Maserati was seen speeding while trying to overtake a lorry on a two-lane road, before running over a road divider and going against traffic.

During the incident, the driver nearly crashed into a traffic light and oncoming vehicles.

The Maserati then stopped in front of the lorry.

The same video was also posted on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road.

Apparently, this was not the first time the Maserati driver was caught on camera driving in a reckless manner.

Facebook user Derrick Love Ginnie Gan posted a video in a Facebook comment on Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road which showed the same Maserati tailgating a car, before overtaking on a merging lane.

It is unclear where and when the second incident happened.

Stomp contributor Tan also alerted Stomp today (Sept 13) to another incident involving the same driver apparently two years ago.

The incident was caught on camera and uploaded on Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road.

The video, shot via a helmet camera of a biker, shows the Maserati honking at the biker from behind before overtaking him.

on Facebook Maserati driver SKK9192G had another post 2 years ago His aggressive and intimidating driving habit did not change one... Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Wednesday, 12 September 2018

"His aggressive and intimidating habit did not change one bit after two long years," said the caption on the Facebook video.

According to the timestamp on the video, the incident happened at 10am on Jan 4, 2013.