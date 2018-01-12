Mum of drunk girl who drowned in Singapore hotel pool: 'Last minute schedule change killed her'

Ms Chen Yan (right) was shattered after daughter, Ms Fan Xiaojing (left) drowned in a swimming pool at Novotel Clarke Quay Singapore.

A tourist from China got to know four new friends in Singapore while having bak kut teh and went with them to drink before going to a hotel swimming pool, where she subsequently drowned.

The incident happened at Novotel Clarke Quay Singapore, on May 6, 2017, around 3.50am, reports Lianhe Wanbao.

The death of the victim, Ms Fan Xiaojing, 23, was ruled a misadventure by the coroners on Oct 17.

Ms Fan's mother arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jan 8) to retrieve her daughter's belongings, which included her daughter's itinerary that detailed her plans during her stay in Singapore.

Sobbing as she spoke, Ms Chen Yan said that her daughter had reached Singapore on the night of May 4.

Ms Fan was supposed to visit Universal Studios Singapore and Orchard Road on May 5, before having her dinner at a branch of Jumbo Seafood restaurant.

Ms Fan's plan for May 6 included a tour around Little India and Sungei Road and lunch at Song Fa Bak Kut Teh restaurant.

However, for reasons unknown, Ms Fan chose to visit Song Fa Bak Kut Teh restaurant on the night of May 5 instead.

There she met four friends, including a Taiwanese fitness trainer, Mr Cai Zhongru, who later accompanied her to the hotel pool after their drinking session.

The heartbroken mother lamented that if her daughter had not changed her schedule, she would not have gone drinking with these new friends, or lost her life.

Investigations revealed that Ms Fan had drunk at least two bottles of spirits with the group and downed another pint of beer by herself.

Ms Fan who was drunk at this point, was unsteady in her steps and had to lean on Mr Cai.

She told him that she wanted to swim in the hotel's pool,

When she reached the pool, she jumped in and even wandered to the deep end, measuring between 2.5m and 3.35m in depth.

Ms Fan attempted to swim but later drowned.

Ms Chen said that after Ms Fan died, her daughter's company expressed their condolences and gave the family $10,000.

Unfortunately, Ms Fan did not purchase travel insurance, as it was regarded unlucky by local customs to buy insurance.

After the incident, when Ms Chen's lawyer sought compensation from the hotel, a spokesman said that the hotel would await a verdict from the coroner first, before deciding on an outcome.

When the hotel found out that Ms Fan had been drunk, any offer of compensation was off the table.

Ms Chen said that Ms Fan was her only child, and she had always been an obedient and loving daughter.

The pain of losing her was unbearable and Ms Chen has to depend on sleeping pills every night so she can rest.