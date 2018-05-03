MyRepublic offers mobile services in Singapore after partnership with StarHub

MyRepublic announced on Thursday (May 3) that it has formed a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) partnership with StarHub.

The agreement will enable MyRepublic to use StarHub's mobile network infrastructure to offer mobile services in Singapore. MyRepublic follows Circles.Life, Zero Mobile, and Zero 1 as the fourth MNVO in Singapore.

MyRepublic first announced its intentions to launch mobile services in 2015.

"We made a promise and we want to stand by that promise," said Malcolm Rodrigues, MyRepublic CEO. "We promised that MyRepublic would bring a better kind of mobile service to Singapore, and we believe we can still do that. And we definitely want to thank our friends and supporters for believing in us."

on Facebook We're excited to announce that MyRepublic has formed a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with StarHub!... Posted by MyRepublic on Wednesday, 2 May 2018

Since then, MyRepublic has been exploring and evaluating various ways to offer mobile services as a MVNO, eventually settling on StarHub.

"This is a great opportunity for both MyRepublic and StarHub," says Yap Yong Teck, Managing Director of MyRepublic Singapore. "Beyond having an excellent mobile network, it's important we work with an MNO partner that's well-aligned with us in terms of strategy."

"MyRepublic has resonated with Singapore's younger, more tech-savvy crowd and that is where we will continue with focus with our mobility services," Yong Teck added.

According to MyRepublic, it expects to launch mobile services in Singapore "very soon", with details on its plans and bundles to come.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone