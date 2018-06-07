Naked woman, 35, at Pioneer MRT Station arrested

A woman was seen naked at Pioneer MRT Station on Wednesday night (June 6) and subsequently arrested.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to photos of the woman that have been circulating online, along with claims that the incident occurred at Paya Lebar MRT Station.

In one of the photos, the woman is seen clinging to a man and appears to be completely naked apart from one sock on her right foot.

Two items of clothing are seen lying on the floor.

In another photo, an SMRT staffer is seen trying to wrap a piece of cloth around the woman who is holding onto the man's wrists.

In response to a Stomp query, a police spokesman said: “On 6 June 2018 at about 10.30pm, the police received a call for assistance at Pioneer MRT Station.

”A 35-year-old woman was subsequently arrested under the Mental Health Act.”