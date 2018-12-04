Nas Daily addresses Disney theme of Orchard Christmas light-up. Sort of.

'Tis the season for the Disneyfication of our Orchard Road Christmas light-up.

Yes, we know, the debate has probably outlived its own lifespan.

But just two days after even Dick Lee weighed in on whether this year's decorations are too commercial and not Christian enough, Singapore's favourite vlogger has taken his stab at it as well.

Nas of Nas Daily is back here after his roaring tour in August. Today, his daily one-minute video focused on the commercialisation of Christmas around the world, inspired by a trip down Orchard Road.

Admittedly, Nas did not dive deep into the hoo-ha - it is one-minute after all - and merely pointed out that "commercial companies now own Christmas."

He said: "I was walking down Singapore's biggest shopping district only to notice that this year's Christmas is one big product advertisement."

Qualifying that he is not even Christian, Nas called out Coca-Cola for appropriating Santa Claus in the past.

He added: "I'm worried that Christmas is no longer about family, bonding and holidays. Now Christmas is just another way to make money."

This year's Orchard Road Christmas light-up collaborated with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, which drew a letter from the National Council of Churches of Singapore expressing disappointment that it "has no meaningful connection to the season of Christmas".

The Orchard Road Business Association and the Singapore Tourism Board had to respond with a joint statement.

On Sunday (Dec 2), Nas also dedicated a video to Singapore banning smoking in Orchard. Let's just say he's a fan.

The Israeli-Palestinian social media star shot to fame on the back of his daily feel-good videos, of which he promised 1,000. This latest video is the 968th.

His Facebook page currently has close to 11 million followers.

