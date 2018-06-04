New ride-hailing app Kardi to launch in Singapore June 5, promises promo codes and lower commissions

Grab has eliminated one major ride-hailing company in Southeast Asia, but that in turn, gained them five new ones: Singapore-based Ryde, Filo, and MVL, Indonesia-based Go-Jek, and India-based Jugnoo.

Now, Kardi, another Singapore-based ride-hailing company, will be joining the fray, launching tomorrow, 5 June.

Created By Local Drivers And Former Staff Of Ride-Hailing Apps

Founder of Kardi Singapore, Ashwin SelambramPhoto: Facebook/Ashwin Selambram

Founded by 27-years-old Ashwin Selambram, who is also the Creative Director of a photography studio, Kardi ran a one-day recruitment drive that was concluded over the weekend.

In a promotional post in May, Kardi stated that it is the “best on demand private car booking (sic) app in Singapore” and wants to solve current issues faced by both riders and drivers in the industry.

Their tagline in one of their social media posts suggests that ex-Uber staff are a part of them.

What’s interesting is their promise to drivers to get “Paid Fast, Paid Well”; drivers will get paid every 48 hours, enjoy a low commission rate of 12%, earnings are credited directly to their bank account, and benefit from transparent and fair pricing.

According to the Straits Times, the company had aimed to recruit 3,000 drivers before the launch tomorrow and will be providing discount codes to Kardi riders.

For more information, check out their website here and Facebook here.

This article was first published in Vulcan Post.