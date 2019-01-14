O-level students set new pass record in 2018

Hai Sing Catholic School students reacting as they collect their O Level results in the school hall on Jan 14, 2019.

SINGAPORE - Students who sat last year's O-level examinations set a new record, with 84.8 per cent of the cohort attaining five or more passes.

This is up from 83.4 per cent in 2017 and 84.3 in 2016, which was Singapore's best showing at the national exam in at least three decades.

However, there was a dip in the total number of school candidates.

Some 26,750 students who took the O-level exam last year received their results on Monday (Jan 14), compared with 29,112 in the class of 2017.

According to the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB), 96.4 per cent of students scored three or more passes last year, keeping pace with their seniors in the year before.

And 99.9 per cent of candidates passed their O levels, meaning they passed at least one subject - a performance that was also comparable to that of 2017.

An SEAB spokesman told The Straits Times that another 1,389 private candidates sat the O-level exams last year, of which 89.6 per cent passed and were awarded certificates.

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education can apply via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-level results.

JAE registration is open from 3pm on Monday to 4pm on Friday (Jan 18).

Students seeking guidance on their education options can approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance counsellors supporting their schools.

The Web-based MySkillsFuture portal can also point students to a range of suitable education and career possibilities, and students may also use the portal to match their interests and aptitudes to specific courses and careers.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.