One-year-old boy rescued from suspected drug traffickers in CNB operation

A one-year-old toddler was rescued from suspected drug traffickers, in a series of investigations and arrests made by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers and officers from the Singapore Police Force.

CNB officers had found out about the boy after arresting a 33-year-old woman for suspected drug trafficking in the vicinity of Kinta Road, near Farrer Park MRT station on Monday, Feb 26.

About 195g of heroin and 27g of 'Ice' were found in her bag. A search of her hideout in Roberts Lane uncovered 20 'Ecstasy' tablets and a small amount of heroin and 'Ice'.

During their investigation, officers suspected that the suspect may have a baby as there were messages in her cell phone that made references to one.

The woman denied this initially but later revealed that she was the caregiver of a one-year old boy, who was believed to be with other suspected drug traffickers.

Concerned about the well-being and the safety of the toddler, CNB and the Singapore Police Force mounted a follow-up operation the next day (Feb 27).

One of the suspects, a 51-year-old man, was spotted with the toddler along Joo Chiat Road. The man was arrested after the boy's safety was secured, according to a news release on Wednesday (Feb 28).

Two women, aged 38 and 41, were also arrested within a hotel room within the same vicinity. About 640g of heroin - enough to feed the addiction of about 305 abusers for a week, said the CNB - was seized from the room.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of a 34-year-old male who had booked the hotel room. He was arrested at his residence in Rivervale Drive and is being investigated for drug trafficking offences.

All of the arrested are Singaporeans.

The toddler has since been handed over to the care of the Child Protective Service of the Ministry of Social and Family Development. Efforts are underway to locate the biological mother of the toddler, who is also wanted for drug offences.

Mr Sng Chern Hong, Director, Communications Division, CNB, said: "This case clearly highlights the adverse consequences of drugs. The toddler was abandoned by his biological mother and left in the care of a suspected drug trafficker. It was fortunate that our officers were successful in locating the toddler and prevented further harm from being caused to him."

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

