Orchard Gateway dessert shop threatens to sue customer over 2-star review on Facebook

Thanks to the Internet and social media, many companies have opened themselves up to customers to review their products and services.

However, what does one do if they get a negative review?

One dessert shop called Fantasy Desserts at Orchard Gateway demonstrated what you should not do when they threatened to sue a customer over a 2-star review.

Facebook user Celena Ho posted a review of her experience at the ice cream stall:

The founder and director of the shop, Sara Lim then took it upon herself to respond personally to the review using her own personal account.

She thanked Ho sarcastically for her "fake feedback":

An hour later, Ho posted an update on her page claiming that the company had deleted her review.

However, Fantasy Desserts disputed this and said that "reviews cannot be deleted".

They also threatened to sue Ho for "ruining" the company's reputation:

Ho's post on her own Facebook page with screenshots of her review and correspondence with Fantasy Desserts has since gone viral with over 844 shares.

Several netizens have called to boycott the dessert shop after seeing how they handled the situation.

The shop then tried to explain why they thought Ho's review was "fake".

They pointed out how she had paid $12 when the shop does not sell anything at that price in a half-hearted apology:

Ho then clarified and apologised for making the mistake and said that she did pay $10.90 for her dessert after all.

However, Fantasy Desserts then said they would look into the matter properly and asked for the date and time she visited the stall so that they could check their CCTV.

Their attempt to apologise again was met with more criticism as they reminded Ho on her mistake on the price and blamed the matter on "one huge misunderstanding".

Despite all this, it appears that the shop's director, Lim has not backed down and has posted several videos and photos of her desserts in the comment section of Ho's post.

She also wrote a very long reply about how she feels the customer is not always right: