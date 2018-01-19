Passers-by rush to rescue boy, 9, who was trapped under car

Nearly 10 passers-by rushed to the rescue of a nine-year-old boy who was trapped under a car in an accident at Geylang East Avenue 1 yesterday (Jan 18) at around 3.50pm.

The boy was crossing the road at a raised zebra crossing when he was hit by the car, trapping him underneath.

According to eyewitnesses, eight or nine passers-by came to the boy's aid and attempted to lift the car to free him, reports The Straits Times.

They managed to free the boy within five minutes.

A bystander said that the boy emerged with his legs covered in blood.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) praised the heroic act of the bystanders in a Facebook post: "Real heroes don't wear capes."

In response to media queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 3.51pm.

The boy was conscious when sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.