PM Lee says will reshuffle cabinet in coming months

PM Lee says will reshuffle cabinet in coming months
PHOTO: MCI
Reuters
Feb 27, 2018

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Feb 27) he will reshuffle his cabinet in coming months to give more responsibility to the next generation of leaders.

He said last year that he would step down in the next couple of years, and Singapore has to hold a general election by early 2021. Lee has said his successor is likely to be a member of the cabinet.

"I will reshuffle the Cabinet after Parliament prorogues, to give the younger members more exposure and responsibility. This way, my successor will be supported by a stronger and more experienced team, committed to leading Singapore to a better and brighter future," he said in a Facebook post.

Parliament will re-open in May after a prorogue, or recess.

on Facebook

Celebrated an early Chap Goh Mei dinner with MPs, community leaders, and guests at the Istana last night. The actual day...

Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, 26 February 2018

More about

Singapore Cabinet Lee Hsien Loong
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement