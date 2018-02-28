Police investigate case of man who allegedly jumped from bridge along ECP

A man was taken to hospital after allegedly jumping from an overhead bridge on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) today (Feb 27).

Stomp contributor Eddie and Adrian alerted Stomp to the incident after receiving photos from the scene that were circulating on WhatsApp.

The incident happened near the Marine Terrace exit.

A police spokesman told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of attempted suicide along the ECP near Block 6 Marine Terrace at 2.30pm today.

"A 46-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital," he said.

In response to a Stomp media query, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that they received a call for ambulance assistance at about 2.35pm.

"A man was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH) by an SCDF ambulance," he said.

"The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him."

Police investigations are ongoing.