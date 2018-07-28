Police investigating death of SAF regular found hanging from rope in camp

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating the death of an off-duty Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman found hanging from a rope in his bunk.

The soldier from the SAF Medical Training Institute was found hanging from a rope in his bunk in Nee Soon Camp on Saturday (July 28), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement the same day.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit, and paramedics from SCDF pronounced the serviceman dead on site at 3.06pm.

In the statement, the Ministry of Defence and the SAF extended their condolences to the family of the late serviceman.

"The police are investigating the incident. The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief," the statement added.

