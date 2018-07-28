Police investigating death of SAF regular found hanging from rope in camp

Police investigating death of SAF regular found hanging from rope in camp
PHOTO: Instant street view
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times
Jul 28, 2018

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating the death of an off-duty Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman found hanging from a rope in his bunk.

The soldier from the SAF Medical Training Institute was found hanging from a rope in his bunk in Nee Soon Camp on Saturday (July 28), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement the same day.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit, and paramedics from SCDF pronounced the serviceman dead on site at 3.06pm.

on Facebook

An off-duty Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman from the SAF Medical Training Institute was found hanging...

Posted by Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) on Saturday, 28 July 2018

In the statement, the Ministry of Defence and the SAF extended their condolences to the family of the late serviceman.

"The police are investigating the incident. The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief," the statement added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

More about

Suicides
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement