Police raid entertainment outlets, 3 women arrested for appearing nude
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
AsiaOne
Jan 15, 2018

A total of eight women were arrested during a six-hour joint enforcement operation by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau last Thursday (Jan 11).

During the operation, three women were arrested for appearing nude in a public place. Out of the three, two were also arrested for employment and immigration related offences. 

In addition, five women were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. Three public entertainment outlets were also found to have breached the Public Entertainment Licensing conditions.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing, said the police.

a1admin@sph.com.sg

More about

Police raids
