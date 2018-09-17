Queues for massive 2-month-long Toys 'R' Us Singapore sale

Christmas is just three months away and if you're already doing up your shopping list, here's something that may interest you.

Toys 'R' Us is currently holding a massive warehouse sale which started Sept 13 at its warehouse facility in Tan Boon Liat building.

Called Geoffrey's Toy Bazaar, the event will see discounts of up to 75 per cent being offered on items including baby and toddler accessories.

Not to worry if you can't make it down these few weeks, as the sale will be on all the way till Nov 30.

on Facebook Clearing the way for MORE toys! Come join us from 13 Sep (Thu) to 30 Nov (Fri) at our Toy Bazaar and get up to 75% OFF... Posted by Toys "R" Us Singapore on Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Although the extended sale is highly unusual and bound to raise an eyebrow or two, given that the US toy retailer has closed all its stores in the United States, its Asian business is reportedly unaffected by the closures.

Said Toys 'R' Us (Asia) president Andre Javes in an interview earlier this year, the company's Asian business is a "financially robust and self-funding retail operation".

Toys 'R' Us (Asia) is a joint venture between the main global firm Toys 'R' Us Inc - which has an 85 per cent stake - and Fung Retailing, a unit of Hong Kong's private Fung Group, with more than 400 stores across Greater China and South-East Asia.

Whatever the case may be, shoppers are always on the hunt for a good bargain. Some photos on social media already show people queueing up just to get in over the event's opening weekend.

Do note that the event will be open only from Thursday to Sunday every week till Nov 30.

Where: 315 Outram Rd, #13-08 Tan Boon Liat Building S(169074).

Opening hours: Thurs - Sun, 11am-6pm.

candicec@sph.com.sg