Singapore Airlines ranked best airline in the world: TripAdvisor

Singapore Airlines has been named the best airline in the world by travel site TripAdvisor. It was also recognised as the world’s best first class and economy class carrier.

Qatar Airways ranked top for business class, while Air New Zealand was rated the best for its premium economy class.

Winners of the Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2018 were selected based on reviews by global travellers during a 12-month period, focusing on outstanding service, quality and value.

Top 10 Travellers' Choice airlines in the world:

Singapore Airlines, Singapore Air New Zealand, New Zealand Emirates, United Arab Emirates Japan Airlines, Japan EVA Air, Taiwan Southwest Airlines, United States Jet2.com, United Kingdom Qatar Airways, Qatar Azul, Brazil Korean Air, South Korea

Singapore Airlines’ CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong, said: "We are honoured to be this year’s recipient of the Best Airline in the World title in the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2018.

"The award is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our thousands of staff all around the world, who focus their attention every day on ensuring that Singapore Airlines remains competitive on a global level."

a1admin@sph.com.sg