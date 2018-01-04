Singaporean family of 5 in Taiwan accident: Man gets thrown out of cab, ruptures liver

A Singaporean family of five got into a traffic accident in Taiwan, during which the 53-year-old patron of the family was thrown out of the cab, sustaining injuries and rupturing his liver.

The incident happened on Dec 20, 2017, at the intersection of Lingang Road and Sanmei Road near Gaomei Wetlands, Taichung, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The victim, Mr Wang, 53, had brought along his family - his wife, son, and parents-in-laws - to Taiwan on Dec 17, for a seven-day vacation.

The family intended to travel from Taipei to Taichung.

On the day of the incident, the family was on board a seven-seater cab to Taichung's tourist spot, the Gaomei Wetlands, when they ran into an accident just 15 minutes away from their destination.

A trailer car had collided with the right rear end of the cab, and Mr Wang who was seated on the rightmost rear passenger seat was flung out of the car by the impact of the collision.

His family quickly called for an ambulance which conveyed Mr Wang to the Kuang Tien General Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to a report by the hospital, doctors discovered that Mr Wang had broken three of his ribs, suffered a broken right femur, and ruptured his liver.

He is reportedly in a stable condition following treatment procedures.

Mr Wang said that he is still traumatised by the incident, adding that he had been asleep but was jolted awake by the collision.

He added: "By the time I woke up, I was already thrown out of the cab.

"There was a cut on my forehead and blood all over my face.

"My whole body was in pain.

"Luckily the ambulance arrived in time to send me to the hospital for treatment, or the consequences could have been dire."