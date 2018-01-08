Singaporean filmed beating dog in viral video fined RM8,000

A Singaporean in Malaysia was fined RM8,000 (S$2,700) in default of eight months' jail for an act of animal cruelty on Monday (Jan 8).

Terry Yee, 58, changed his plea to guilty after the charge was read to him in English at PJ Magistrate's Court in Selangor, Bernama reported.

In a video clip that went viral on social media last April, Yee was seen repeatedly hitting a guard dog with a helmet at the entrance of a housing estate in Puchong.

The video sparked outrage from netizens after it was shared on Facebook.

Yee apologised for his actions a few days after the incident and told The Star in an interview that he was an animal lover. The man said he had "snapped" after the dog "attacked" him that day.

However, he later claimed trial and pleaded not guilty to animal abuse in August.

According to New Straits Times, Yee's counsel Jerald Gomez had asked for a lighter sentence for his client, saying that the dog was not seriously injured from the attack.

"My client lost his job (in the franchise business) after the video of the incident went viral on social media. He is also remorseful for his act," Gomez said.

However, the deputy public prosecutor from the Veterinary Services Department said that Yee's offence was serious and asked the court for a deterrent sentence.

