Singaporeans can now pay with Nets in JB

The next time you cross the border to shop in Johor Baru, you may not need to take cash - but do not forget your Nets ATM card.

There are now more than 4,500 Nets acceptance points in Malaysia, and people with these cards can use them in the same way that they do back in Singapore, The Straits Times has learnt.

Use of these cards in Malaysia will also not incur any currency conversion fees and cardholders will enjoy "competitive exchange rates", according to Nets.

Responding to queries from ST, a spokesman for the e-payments giant said last Friday that these Nets acceptance points are now available "throughout Malaysia", including shopping malls in JB known to be popular among Singaporeans, like JB City Square, KSL City and Sutera.

The distribution of the points is not known, however, nor the cities they are in.

But just as they would here, those with Nets-enabled cards issued by Singapore banks DBS/POSB, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank can insert their cards into an acceptance point terminal, key in their personal identification number and complete their transactions.

These Nets acceptance points were introduced in Malaysia this month and mark the first time that Nets ATM cards can be used outside of Singapore.

The availability of these Nets machines is thanks to a "reciprocal acceptance" partnership between the payment service provider and its counterpart in Malaysia, PayNet.

PayNet cards will be accepted on Nets' network here next year, said the Nets spokesman.

ADVANTAGES

He added: "Paying with Nets comes with several advantages including not having to physically carry foreign currency and risk running out of cash, to enjoying competitive exchange rates and zero currency conversion fees when consumers pay with their Nets ATM card."

When asked if Nets plans to expand the reach of its ATM card usage overseas, the Nets spokesman said the company has been growing the use of its NetsPay mobile app, which allows digital payments and transactions such as funds transfers.

For instance, in September, Nets partnered with UnionPay International, the Chinese card network, to enable users of its NetsPay mobile app to scan and pay for purchases at over 7.5 million UnionPay QR code merchants globally.

According to the Nets spokesman, there are now more than 11 million Nets ATM cards in the market.

Mr Iqbal Mohammed, 28, goes to JB with his family and friends about once a week to eat and shop.

Most of his time there is spent at malls such as JB City Square and KSL City, and he welcomes the use of Nets ATM cards to make his payments.

"I feel that this is a good move, since it is a hassle sometimes if I decide to go to Malaysia at the last minute ," he said.

"I look forward to its convenience and the ease of mind I will have without having to carry cash. This will make shopping so much easier."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.