Singapore's favourite ah lian on her sudden fame: 'I want to tell my parents...'

You probably come across live-stream videos of people peddling their wares on Facebook all the time, scrolling past them without much thought.

But Lerine Yeo, 30, became talk of the town after two videos of her modelling clothes for her online apparel store went viral online.

The first video, uploaded by Facebook user Joanne Ng last Thursday (Sep 20), has garnered a whopping 1.7 millions views to date, along with 31,000 shares, 10,000 likes and 6,300 comments.

In it, Lerine passionately demonstrates the pros of a black 'hook' t-shirt.

Instead of lace from the original design, Lerine creatively shares how one can make use of the little 'holes' in the $9 top to hook various items -- be it your umbrella, wanton mee, cane, EZ-Link card or whatnot.

on Facebook I cannot stop laughing! 😂 She’s so funny! Her serious look makes it funnier! No hand no problem, buy many S hook. Hook wanton mee, kuay png and even din diao! 😂😂😂😂 Posted by Joanne Ng on Thursday, 20 September 2018

"You today go the market, no hand to carry, no problem!" she exclaims.

Lerine gives another brilliant display of her marketing skills in a second video that shows her modelling a dress, garnering a combined 829,000 views this time.

Rather than claiming that one size fits all like many sellers tend to do, she is honest and advises taller girls to reconsider getting it because "the chances of getting people to see your 'ka cheng' [butt] is very high, 80% high".

on Facebook She is a marketing genius lah!!! I can't get the Luncheon Meat and Seaweed out off my mind... 🤣🤣🤣 Posted by Andrew Kit on Friday, 21 September 2018

She adds: "You walk cannot open the big big already... If not your luncheon meat, your seaweed all come out give people see."

Naturally, Lerine's animated demeanour, coupled with her use of Singlish and Hokkien, has won her thousands of fans -- as well as some haters.

Lerine, who started Misshopper Boutique in March and now runs it full-time, opened up to Stomp about her newfound fame.

Asked if it was a norm for her to do live-stream videos with such enthusiasm, she said this happens "once in a while", whenever she can make the product that she is selling stand out.

"I would say it's impromptu. I don't even know what I will be selling that day. It's only until the live-stream then I ask my buyers what they would like to see and I bring it out," she added.

For those who are wondering whether Lerine is as bubbly in real life, she said: "Hmm... half half. Siao siao must see timing. And see towards who. But overall this is my character. Maybe 人老了, 看开了 (one becomes more open-minded as one gets older)."

She also told Stomp: "To be honest, I didn't expect that me selling clothes on a live-stream would be noticed by others. I would say my videos going viral is a happy problem.

"Till today, I am still in shock and don't dare to go 'live' for now. Haha, my inbox is flooded with many people asking about the 'hook' t-shirt.

"But I am happy because I see more positive comments than negative comments."

on Facebook upon the request of some friend, tis time hoot tin tiao, kueh peng & wan tan mee lo... more closer to the original setting 😁 p/s : watever u wan to hoot , u can hoot ! buy many many S hoot 😂 Posted by Khoo Kian Keong on Sunday, 23 September 2018

Of course, running her own business is not without its fair share of challenges.

And neither is she a stranger to critics, having received comments like these:

"Wonder how her parents brought her up."

"Her English really Cannot Make It, I wasted three minutes of my time watching."

"Her husband never feed her well, that's why she had got to do this to entertain buyers and gain popularity."

"Don't play play, she used to be a model who was very popular with photographers. After getting and having kids, she now has to do this to pay her bills."

Lerine shared: "At first I didn't know I could hold on till this far.

"When my humble business started to pick up after three months and viewers increased, people started attacking and smearing me. During that period, I was really affected. I bled and recovered, recovered and bled again and again.

"Another part that is tough is the backlog after each and every livestream. My team has only three people, including myself. Packing, sorting, and all the backlogs can be overwhelming."

Lerine said she is facing this backlog in orders as sales have shot up after her videos went viral

Lerine's sweat, blood and tears have paid off, however.

"Every woman loves to shop. When my customers receive their purchases and tell me how happy or satisfied they are, that moment is gold. It's not just about the money anymore," she told Stomp in an interview.

In response to all the positive reception she has gotten, Lerine said: "WOW, fans. I dare not think of that but I would really like to take this chance to thank all my MISSHOPPERS first.

"Without each and every one of their support, I would not be what I am today. My humble business and dream came true because of their support.

"To those who like me, thank you. I spent each and every night before I sleep reading all the comments. I'm thankful for the encouragement and kind words.

"To those who dislike me, it's okay. I am nothing special but I hope that even if my personality doesn't attract you, somehow my clothes will."

More importantly, the ones she would like to thank most are her parents, who are not on Facebook and therefore do not know about her new celebrity status on the Internet.

"I want to take this rare chance to tell my parents that I hope this once, finally I have done something to make you proud."

