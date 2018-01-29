Singapore's first business radio station Money FM 89.3 launches today

English radio station Money FM 89.3 has officially launched today. The talk-format station by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is the nation's first and only radio station that focuses on business and money-related topics.

It aims to entertain listeners with relevant news and information from Singapore and beyond, with business news and information from The Straits Times, The Business Times, and Business Insider Singapore and Malaysia.

SPH said Money FM 89.3 is targeted at those who are interested in every day personal finance matters such as retirement planning, investing and savings.

DJs Elliot Danker and Yasmin Jonkers will helm the morning drive time from 6am to 10am with discussions on top business stories and latest market updates.

From 10am to 2pm, Howie Lim will take over and share the latest trends in property investments and small & medium enterprises. From 2pm to 4pm, Clarissa Monteiro will talk about the trendiest establishments in town and how to stay savvy in the world of fashion.

Desmond Wong will be on the evening drive time from 4pm to 8pm, rounding up the day's news and trading activities around Asia and Europe, as well as discussions with thought leaders on issues behind headlines.

SPH Radio's general manager Sim Hong Huat said that the idea of Money FM 89.3 came about while researching for new radio formats.

"We felt it was the right time to introduce such a unique format to Singaporeans as the nation gets more affluent.

"MONEY FM 89.3 is truly a unique format that stands out from all other radio stations, with a clearly defined focus on understanding money on a personal and business front. We are confident that we have gotten the best team on board to deliver such information to our listeners.

"I am sure you will gain a lot of useful insights from this new station."

