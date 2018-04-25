Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp unite to bring World Cup to Singapore fans; no price hike for subscribers

The 2018 Fifa World Cup Official mascot Zabivaka outside the stadium after a match.

Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp will be collaborating for the first time to bring the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to football fans in Singapore.

In a statement released on Wednesday (April 25), all three broadcasters will offer complete FIFA World Cup coverage via paid subscription packages at the price of $94.16 until May 22 and $112.35 thereafter, unchanged from FIFA World Cup rates four years ago.

This is the first time there has been no price hike since paid World Cup subscriptions were introduced here in 2002, reported The Straits Times.

Said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore at Singtel: “Having brought the FIFA World Cup to viewers since 2010, we know how important the tournament is to Singaporeans. We are pleased this year to work with our broadcast partners to give all Singaporeans front row seats to the Cup.

“Football is for everyone and we are excited to bring the drama and suspense of all 64 games to viewers via Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO and our CAST app.”

This year's world cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Matches will be played in 12 venues across 11 cities, including the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which will stage both the opening match and final of the tournament.

“Football unites people and nothing proves this more than the FIFA World Cup™ which turns even casual onlookers into diehard superfans overnight,” said Mr Tan Tong Hai, CEO of StarHub.

“With matchday one quickly approaching, we are happy to put public interest first and take to the field together with Singtel and Mediacorp to enable all of Singapore to enjoy the beautiful game."

The broadcasters will bring this sporting spectacle to televisions and mobile screens, ensuring viewers can watch the 32 competing nations anytime and anywhere.

Ms Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp, said it will be making all 64 matches available on Toggle through subscription and broadcasting nine key matches free on okto.

She added: "We’re also producing special programmes for Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp that capture the highlights and deliver insights and commentary about the games on football's greatest stage."

Packages for all 64 matches will be made available on Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO, CAST, StarHub TV, StarHub Go, Mediacorp’s Toggle. Singaporeans will also be able to enjoy nine key matches on freeto-airtelevision this time, five more than in previous years.

