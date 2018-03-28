S'pore carpooling app RYDE launches new private-hire car service

In the midst of the bustle that ensued after Grab announced its acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asian operations, Singapore carpooling app RYDE joins in the tussle for riders, revealing today that it will be launching RydeX, a new private-hire car service.

RYDE told Channel NewsAsia that it has already started accepting driver sign-ups on the app, and that it currently has a combined fleet of more than 55,000 drivers - including private cars and taxis - that serve 300,000 riders a day.

Said founder and CEO of RYDE, Terence Zou, "Over the past two years, we have been growing our base of both users and drivers, and RydeX will provide Singaporeans an effective alternative to booking a private-hire car."

In a press release, it was also mentioned that the driver's commission rate will be lowered to 10 per cent, and the "savings will be passed on to riders in the form of lower fares and to drivers in the form of higher earnings".

The last time that RYDE appeared on our radar was when it announced its partnership with ComfortDelGro, which allowed riders to book taxis via the app.

This article was first published on Vulcan Post