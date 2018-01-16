UK firm Intertek says employee involved in Shell oil theft case

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jan 16, 2018

SINGAPORE - UK-based quality assurance firm Intertek said on Tuesday that one of its employees had been arrested by Singapore police in connection with an investigation into oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery.

Muhammad Ali bin Muhammad Nor faces two charges of conspiring with Shell employees as part of a scheme to steal oil from Shell's Palau Bukom industrial site, court documents show.

"We understand Muhammad Ali who worked for Intertek in Singapore is one of the suspects who has been arrested by the Singapore police as part of the criminal investigation," a spokesman for the company said.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we will not be able to provide further comments."

The company, which is listed on Britain's main stock exchange, specialises in offering quality and quantity assurances, including for fuel products.

