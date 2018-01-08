Vehicles stuck in flash floods that hit several parts of Singapore

Flash floods struck several parts of Singapore after heavy rain this morning (Jan 8), causing traffic to come to a standstill.

Several Stomp contributors alerted us to the flash flood, which is said to have occurred at Bedok towards Changi Business Park.

The photos that both Stomp contributors sent showed flooding along Upper Changi Road.

Cars on roads seen submerged in water after heavy rains cause flash floods in Singapore Open gallery

























































Stomp contributor Kai commended the firemen who came out of the nearby fire station to help others.

She said, "My friend was there outside the station. He saw the firemen coming out to divert traffic and also helping to push the cars."

She added that the flood was 'very bad' and that the water level was 'knee-high'.

Members of the public were also seen helping to push a vehicle in the flood, in a video that Stomp contributor Dean sent.

Other parts of Singapore were also affected as the Public Utilities Board (PUB) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) both warned of flooding at the junction of Bedok Road and Upper Changi Road, along Tampines Road, Sims Avenue, Jalan Nipah and Arumugam Road.

Traffic was impassable at Jalan Nipah due to the flash flood, according to a tweet by PUB at 9.26am.

PUB also announced that several waterways including Bedok Canal, Sungei Tongkang and Sungei Kallang were over 90 per cent full, resulting in PUB issuing a 'high flood risk' alert for those areas.