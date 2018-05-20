What not to miss at Artbox Singapore 2018

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Christabel Teo
May 20, 2018

Artbox Singapore is back. Originally from Thailand, it's returning for the second time next weekend (and the following weekend after).

If you're unfamiliar with the event (which we highly doubt), it is a wildly popular (read: it's going to be packed) market that supports local maker-creators retailing everything from beauty, fashion, food and art.

This year, it spans over two weekends from 25-27 May 2018 as well as 1-3 June 2018 from 3-11 pm at the Bayfront Event Space near The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

With 600,000 visitors last year, it pays to have a plan on how to best tackle it. Here are six things to get excited about:

#1: The venue is thrice as big this year

Thankfully, this year's event takes up over 140,000 square feet of the Bayfront Event Space

Thankfully, this year's event takes up over 140,000 square feet of the Bayfront Event Space, which is almost three times the size of last year's.

Aside from more spacious walkways between booths, the extra space also means more food, more shopping, and more fun. We're expecting more than 20 shipping containers and 400 booths each weekend.

#2: The food - and lots of it

Get simply yummy food from @yummamasg!

Get your customised ice creams from @lickerbites, and go craaaazy with your toppings!

📍Bayfront Event Space 📆25 to 27 May 2018 & 01 to 03 June 2018 📆Friday to Sunday ⏰3PM to 11PM

If you saw the #instafood pics from last year, you'll know that food is a main highlight of the event.

This year there will be more than 160 booths with a focus on delectable goodies like Thai milk tea (duh), lots of Thai food, takoyaki, gourmet sausages, cakes, and the list goes on.

And if you're down for a drink, head down to the beer party hosted by Singha that for some music, some beer pong and (of course) the photo booth.

#3: There are over 200 retail booths

The place to get your affordable wardrobe staples! Check out @thedresssociety's range at Artbox

📍Bayfront Event Space 📆25 to 27 May 2018 & 01 to 03 June 2018 📆Friday to Sunday ⏰3PM to 11PM

@winterwintershop

We can guarantee that you won't get tired of shopping there.

Each weekend brings a different set of fashion and lifestyle sellers from Thailand and Singapore.

For the socially conscious, there are social enterprises to support from all over the region such as Eco-Greenergy and The Clay Day.

#4: Live music performances

Khai will be performing on 25th May and 1st June from 7:45-8:30pm!

Groove to the tunes of @findingjaneband at Artbox Singapore 2018 from 5:15 - 6pm and 7:45 - 8:30pm on 26th May!

When you tire of eating, drinking, and shopping, take a break from all the walking and enjoy some live music under fairy lights (of course).

#5: Get the perfect #OOTD

INTRODUCING ARTBOX 2018: OASIS 📍Bayfront Event Space 📆25 to 27 May 2018 & 01 to 03 June 2018 📆Friday to Sunday ⏰3PM to 11PM

🚨FINAL DAY TO ENJOY EARLY BIRD PROMO! 🚨 INTRODUCING ARTBOX 2018: OASIS 📍Bayfront Event Space 📆25 to 27 May 2018 & 01 to 03 June 2018 📆Friday to Sunday ⏰3PM to 11PM Book your booth and payment by 31 March 2018 (TODAY!!), 2359 to enjoy our early bird promo

If you don't post a picture on your Insta were you actually at Artbox?

Going by last year, the venue will be filled with fairy lights, decorated shipping containers, vintage cars, LED lights and quirky ornaments - we won't tell you what to do because we already know you're going to post that #ootd (we just hope you'll be creative about it).

#6: There's a foam pit

INTRODUCING ARTBOX 2018 Escape into a land of pure enjoyment complete with an endless variety of eateries and retail to great music and interactive entertainment. This year on 25 to 27 May and 1 to 3 June 2018, taking over the entire Bayfront Event Space

INTRODUCING ARTBOX 2018 Escape into a land of pure enjoyment complete with an endless variety of eateries and retail to great music and interactive entertainment. This year on 25 to 27 May and 1 to 3 June 2018, taking over the entire Bayfront Event Space, Marina Bay of over 140,000 sqft, Artbox is set to be Singapore’s largest creative market, comprising of over 400 regional and local creative makers and partners. A market with offerings for all ages, do anticipate many interactive elements and activities, creative art installations, wide variety of delectable food. Join us in our yearly getaway from city-life into the Oasis this May. Book a booth by 31 March 2018 to enjoy our early bird promotion! Simply enter the following discount codes during check out ✨ • 10% OFF RETAIL BOOTHS - “ARTBOXRT10” 10% OFF PRE-PACKED F&B BOOTHS - “ARTBOXPP10" 25% OFF F&B BOOTHS - “ARTBOXFB25" • 📍Bayfront Event Space 📆25 to 27 May 2018 & 01 to 03 June 2018 📆Friday to Sunday ⏰3PM to 11PM For more information do head over to www.fleawhere.com ________ #ARTBOXSingapore #ARTBOX_Singapore #ARTBOX#Artboxbangkok #artboxbkk #artboxthailand#artboxasia

And because the experience won't be complete without a foam pit (a psychedelic-coloured one to boot), there will be one on-site with pool floats (cue your flamingo, pineapple and unicorn inflatables) to soak the heat of the day away. To enter, just spend a minimum of $20 with any cashless payment method.

For more information on Artbox Singapore 2018, visit its website.

