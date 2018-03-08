When you see it: Why you should always vet photos before posting them online

Considering how fast things can go viral online, it is always a good idea to check and then double check everything you post.

Stomp contributors Evo 9 and AT alerted Stomp to a property listing that was posted on 99.co yesterday (Mar 7).

"I saw this photo while looking for a property," said Evo 9.

"Don't property agents vet their photos before posting them online?"

The Stomp contributor was referring to one image that was attached to the listing that showed the reflection of a man who was taking the photo of one of the rooms in the house.

What's shocking? That he was completely naked and his private parts could be seen in the mirror.

According to The Straits Times, the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) is looking into the matter.

Mr Benson Han, the property agent who is marketing the Choa Chu Kang maisonette flat, said the image was one of a few that the owner had sent him over WhatsApp during the Chinese New Year Period.

He told The Straits Times that the owner had just done some spring cleaning and must have taken the photo while cooling off. He also added that he did not see the offending image as the photo was "too small".

The ad for the flat was posted on PropertyGuru and 99.co. The photo was removed immediately on Tuesday night.

klim@sph.com.sg