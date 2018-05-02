Woman, 35, discovered dead at foot of Tampines condo, injured husband dies in hospital

A 35-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a block at Q Bay Residences, a condominium located at Tampines Street 86, on Tuesday morning (May 1).

A man of the same age, believed to be the woman’s husband, was discovered injured in one of the units and conveyed to Changi General Hospital in a semi-conscious state.

He subsequently died from his injuries.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the couple had gotten into a heated argument during which the woman reportedly stabbed her husband.

Apparently taken by surprise, the man bled profusely from his wounds and collapsed.

The woman then allegedly jumped from the unit.

The couple is believed to be from the Philippines, reported Lianhe Wanbao.



Photo: Facebook

A resident who declined to be named told Lianhe Wanbao that he had heard the couple shouting at each other between 5.45am and 6am, but the argument ceased after that.

Thinking nothing of it, the resident continued sleeping.

He only knew about the incident when he woke up later and saw police patrol cars at the foot of the block.

In response to media queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said that the victim suffered multiple wounds, and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of dispute at 3 Tampines Street 86 at 5.55am.

A woman was discovered lying motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh, Told The Straits Times that he had not heard any commotion on the day of the incident.

He said: “When I woke up at around 9am, I saw a lot of police outside the unit, and there was a bit of blood on the floor," said Mr Goh, who lives across from the couple's unit.”

Mr Goh revealed that the couple who moved in more than a year ago kept to themselves, and have a teenage daughter.

He continued: “They never talked to anyone. I don't know what they worked as.”

The daughter of the couple had been in the room when the argument broke out, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

The girl’s attempt to stop the fight was ultimately futile, and she reportedly called the police.

However, it was too late.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl crying and had to calm her down.

It is believed that the girl will be cared for by her relatives.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing.