Woman arrested after throwing items, including rice cooker, out of kitchen window at Ang Mo Kio

A woman was arrested after throwing several items from the kitchen window of a second-storey unit at Block 623 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 yesterday (Jan 19).

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a circulated video of the incident.

Bystanders exclaimed in shock as the woman threw various items out of the window, including a rice cooker, a kettle, pots and pans, and clothing items.

She also threw down a laundry pole that was hanging outside the window.

A huge pile of items were seen at the foot of the block.

Stomp understands that she was arrested on Jan 19 and charged in court this morning (Jan 20).