Woman arrested after throwing items, including rice cooker, out of kitchen window at Ang Mo Kio

A woman was arrested after throwing several items from the kitchen window of a second-storey unit at Block 623 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 yesterday (Jan 19).
Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a circulated video of the incident.
Bystanders exclaimed in shock as the woman threw various items out of the window, including a rice cooker, a kettle, pots and pans, and clothing items.
She also threw down a laundry pole that was hanging outside the window.
A huge pile of items were seen at the foot of the block.
Stomp understands that she was arrested on Jan 19 and charged in court this morning (Jan 20).
news POST
Purchase this article for republication.