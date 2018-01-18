Woman arrested at Changi Airport for not declaring branded items worth more than $11k for GST payment

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport on Jan 12 for not declaring branded handbags and accessories she had purchased overseas for Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment.

In a Facebook post by Singapore Customs, the woman had arrived in Singapore from Paris.

Her luggage was checked after she attempted to exit the Customs Green Channel without declaring the handbags and accessories for GST payment.

The total value of the items is more than $11,000.

Among the items were bags and accessories from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Investigations are ongoing.

Singapore Customs said:

"It is the responsibility of travellers to make an accurate and complete declaration of the taxable and dutiable items in their possession."

Those found guilty of fraudulent evasion of GST may face a fine of up to 20 times the amount of tax evaded and/or a jail term of up to two years.

Those with information on evasion of Customs duty or GST can contact Singapore Customs on 1800-233-0000, or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg

The public can also use the Customs@SG mobile app to report these activities.