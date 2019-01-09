SMU student arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty on campus

A student from Singapore Management University (SMU) was arrested on campus after he allegedly molested a sleeping woman yesterday.

The business student is alleged to have used criminal force on the woman in the early hours of yesterday.

The woman, 20, who is not an SMU student, posted on Instagram that she woke up to find the suspect on top of her.

A police spokesman told The New Paper they were alerted to a case of aggravated outrage of modesty at 90 Stamford Road at 6.34am and subsequently arrested a 22-year-old man.

Investigations are ongoing.

TNP understands the incident took place in a group study room in the SMU School of Economics. A picture being circulated online shows the room cordoned off with police tape, and a black jacket can be seen lying on a table.

The woman posted that the student had earlier made advances to her and she told him to stop and pushed him away.

The posts added that she woke up to find the student on top of her and that he had ejaculated on her.

In the struggle to break free, the woman said that she was bruised as he continued to grope her.

TNP understands that bookings for the group study rooms at the School of Economics are only from 8am to 10pm.

It is unclear how the woman was able to access the room or what she was doing there.

It is also not known if she knew the suspect before the alleged attack.

When contacted on social media yesterday evening, she declined to be interviewed.

Her boyfriend posted that she was "hurt and psychologically traumatised" and that he was "raging" at her alleged attacker.

The suspect is listed as an events director for an SMU group that does outreach to children overseas.

An SMU spokesman confirmed the incident but said the university could not comment pending police investigations.

If the suspect is convicted of aggravated outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for between two and 10 years, and caned.

Parts of this article have been amended.

